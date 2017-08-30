Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Mandi from Chicago

Happy hump day!

Today’s Bombshell is Mandi from Chicago, who currently resides in LA.

She writes, “I’ve been on my style journey for years now! Never following trends and creating my own path to sensational style that represents me and who I am.”

“I would say my style is a mix of vintage vibes and a splash of sexiness. I thrift all the time and firmly believe in finding great deals before I pay retail prices lol.”

“I always incorporate something different in my looks which makes them so versatile. Thanks for taking the time to peep my style!”

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @modestmandi or on her website modestmandi.com.

