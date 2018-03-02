Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Larissa from Antananarivo, Madagascar

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is full of Black Girl Magic! And by the looks of her adventurous style, she is all of that! Behold, Larissa from Antananarivo, Madagascar.

She writes, “I describe my style as trend-driven and feminine.”

“I want to show, through my Instagram account: How to be curly in Madagascar, the life of a regular girl living in the capital of Madagascar. Because of the popular movie Madagascar, I assume that people may think that we are a bunch of exotic girls half-naked, nipples covered by coconuts, wandering around the vast forest among lions and giraffes here. Well…Surprise: we’re fashion-victim, subscribed to Fashion Bomb Daily, watching all the fashion shows every season and paying attention to trends.”

Bomb!Larissa, you are all that! Such fierce and sleek style! Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @how_to_be_curly_in_madagascar

