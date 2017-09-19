Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kira from London

This week we are showing lots of love to London Bombshells. Especially if you attended Cocktails With Claire in London!

Today’s Bombshell is Kira from London, UK.

She writes, “I’m always online looking at fashion bloggers and fashion pages to see what’s popping now and how I could add my twist/flare to it- so that’s definitely a big influence on my style.”

“But I’d also say my culture plays a part in it as well because I wear my bindis and the occasional saree to stay true to my heritage. I grew up in Barbados so of course Rihanna’s style is also goals.”

Thanks Kira! Love your timeless looks! Bomb!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @lifeandstylesofkira and on her blog lifeandstylesofkira.com.

