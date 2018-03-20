Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jamillah from Washington, DC

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Bombshell of the Day is Jamillah from Washington, D.C.

She writes, “I would describe my style as feminine edge. I lover wearing black with a pop of color here and there. I also love mixing street wear with high end designer piece, and I love for a great thrifted/vintage piece to add to my collections.”

“I normally plan my outfits by choosing my shoes & accessories first. Some of my favorite brands at the moment are Heron Preston, Human Aliens (@hmnalns), Gucci and Alexander Wang.”

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @millaxbolt.

