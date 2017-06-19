Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jadah From San Francisco

Happy Monday!
Today’s Bombshell is Jadah from San Francisco, California.
She writes, “I would describe my style as street formal, and trendy. I love dressing formal and adding a street spin to it with the latest trendy peices.”
“I usually shop at zara, nordstrom, h&m, topshop, asos.”
“My personal hobbies are reading, and blogging.”
“I am currently a fashion stylist, and would in the future like to further my career in that as well as fashion design.”
More pics here
Thanks Jadah! Loving your trendy looks!
Learn more about Jadah on Instagram @styledingrace_.
What do you think Jadah?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.