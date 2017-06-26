Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ivy From New York

Happy Monday!

We are starting off the week right with today’s Bombshell! Behold, Ivy Coco from New York, NY.

She writes, “I am a forthright fashion writer/blogger who believes in standing out because fitting in is not my forte.”

“My style is very eclectic because it derives from a wide range of my cultural styles. I love that one day I can wake up feeling like a boho pop princess and the next day I am a total tomboy rockstar. My style doesn’t define me, I define my style.”

“Every morning before I step into a new day, I look into the mirror knowing that when I look good, I feel good, but most importantly when I feel good, I look good.”

View more looks here:

Amazing Ivy! You’re style is absolutely stunning!

Find out more on today’s Bombshell by visiting Ivy’s Instagram @ivycoco23 and website ivycoco23.com.

What do you think?

What do you think of Ivy from New York? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME HMMMS… NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…BETTER LUCK NEXT TIME! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.