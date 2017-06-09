Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Domonique From Charlotte

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell is Domonique from Charlotte, North Carolina.

She writes, “I would describe my style as Simple, Sexy, Chic because it directly correlates to my personality. When I step out I own my outfit, I own my style. This is me. You’re going to feel me when you see me.”

“I love pops of color and accessorizing my outfits to fit different occasions. I shop online & local boutiques mostly.”

“I love Rihanna and Beyoncé’s style. I can definitely say they have inspired my style greatly. They are beautiful & confident women who demand the room at every event. Who wouldn’t want to learn from them?! Lol”

“I am currently looking into breaking into the beauty business however, I enjoy being in front of the camera modeling. I think as the years have went by I have discovered a passion to help other women/models. I will pursue becoming creative director on future photo shoots & possibly photography.”

More pics here

Thanks Dom! You are certainly all that!!

Learn more about Domonique on Instagram @domoniquebrooks

What do you think of Domonique from Charlotte?

<em>Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to <a href=”mailto:Bombshell@Fashion BombDaily.com“>Bombshell@ FashionBombDaily.com</a>. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.</em>