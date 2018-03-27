Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Diane from Florida

Happy Tuesday!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Diane from Florida who currently resides in Philly.

She writes,“My style is feminine with touches of masculine…I’m a tomboy and I wear at least one piece from my husband’s closet! All my outfits are always casual-chic running the streets from day to night!”

View more looks below:

Such chic style! Love your looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @dianelittle.

What do you think?

What do you think of Diane from Florida? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.