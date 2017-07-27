Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Danielle from Chicago

Today’s Bombshell is Danielle from Chicago.
 
“My name is Danielle, I am a wardrobe stylist based in Chicago. To
describe my personal style I would say I’m basically a diva when I’m
not in my gym shoes.”
 
“I would have to say life is the biggest influencer on my style. I have a great friend named Rachel (IG: @rachbythegram) who has amazing style with a sneaker collection that most people would kill for. @Sew_trill is someone I follow religiously on Instagram, she not only makes amazing clothes but she also has these beautiful paintings; @alealimay is also someone who I follow on Instagram. She not only has great personal style, she is a phenomenal stylist. These ladies basically give me life on the regular basis.” 
 
“My experience as a stylist has truly taught me how to find anything in every store. My top places to shop are Nordstrom, boohoo and asos when I really don’t want to leave the house. And Last Chance when I’m craving designer but bills are due.”
View more pics below:

 Thanks Danielle! Your sneaker collection is dope. Love your portfolio too!
To learn more about today’s Bombshell visit her Instagram @daniellevonkeller and website daniellevonkeller.com.
What do you think?
What do you think of Danielle from Chicago

 
