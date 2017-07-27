Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Danielle from Chicago

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell is Danielle from Chicago.

“My name is Danielle, I am a wardrobe stylist based in Chicago. To

describe my personal style I would say I’m basically a diva when I’m

not in my gym shoes.”

“I would have to say life is the biggest influencer on my style. I have a great friend named Rachel (IG: @rachbythegram ) who has amazing style with a sneaker collection that most people would kill for. @Sew_trill is someone I follow religiously on Instagram, she not only makes amazing clothes but she also has these beautiful paintings; @alealimay is also someone who I follow on Instagram. She not only has great personal style, she is a phenomenal stylist. These ladies basically give me life on the regular basis.”

“My experience as a stylist has truly taught me how to find anything in every store. My top places to shop are Nordstrom, boohoo and asos when I really don’t want to leave the house. And Last Chance when I’m craving designer but bills are due.”

To learn more about today’s Bombshell visit her Instagram @daniellevonkeller and website daniellevonkeller.com

