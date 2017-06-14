Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Beauty From Nigeria

Today’s Bombshell is Beauty Daniel from Nigeria.

She writes, “I am a fashion and style blogger. I will love to describe my style as effortless chic.”

“For now I will say stripe is my thing, I love all thing stripe I don’t know when that will end though lol… I shop any where, it could be Asos, Zara, Nigerian brands, anywhere.”

“I really love to play dress up at home. I love putting pieces together.”



“I hope someday to own my own clothing line and also be a celebrity stylist.”

More pics here:

Thanks Beauty for sharing with us your stylish looks! Love the ensembles!

To learn more about Beauty visit her Instagram, @stylebybuiti and blog, stylebybuiti.blogspot.com

What do you think about Beauty from Nigeria?

What do you think of Beauty from Nigeria? Hot! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL NOT A BOMBSHELL, BUT OKAY STYLE! SOME HITS, SOME HMMMS… NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM..NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.