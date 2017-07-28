Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Arlisa-Renee’ from Maryland

Happy Friday loves!

As Cocktails With Claire D.C. approaches, we have today’s Bombshell who is representing the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area. Behold, Arlisa-Renee’ from Largo, Maryland.

She writes, “I have always believed that your style is the true definition of your soul. I dress according to how I feel. I allow my style to speak for me because a great pair of heels can speak louder than words.”

“I am influenced by EVERYTHING! But I love mixing my style with high end pieces as well as afforable pieces. My blog focuses mainly on showing young women that you don’t need a million dollars to look like a million bucks. So I shop at places like Asos, Zara, Missguided, and Lolashoetique. For my high end readers, I live on Net-A-Porter!!”

“I am very quirky yet urban chic with a mix of haute couture so I am also influenced by some of my favorite designers like Laquan Smith, Balmain, and Bohn Jséll!!”

View more pics below:

Thanks Arlisa-Renee’! Love your shoe game!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram @missarlisa_renee and blog heelsneverlie.com.

What do you think?

