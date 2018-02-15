Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Annisa from NYC

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Annisa from NYC who now resides in London.

She writes, “Expressing Art Through Fashion Is My Forte. A Woman’s Body Should Be Adorned!”

“I Have A Major Love For High Fashion Trends As Well As Classic Vibrant Looks. Dressing Is A Form Of Creative Art & Expressing My Personality. One Thing I Must Say Is I Don’t Like Planning Looks, But I Love Just Throwing Pieces Together.”

View more looks below:

Hot! I love all of your chic looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @nycgirllondon

What do you think?

What do you think about Annisa from NYC? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.