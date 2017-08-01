Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Ambre from Dallas

Today’s Bombshell is Ambre from Dallas, Texas.

She writes, “I would describe my style as fluid. I never box myself in when it comes to fashion.”

“I can easily be browsing the $1 sale at Jet Rag or lusting over Fendi shoes I can’t afford.”

“Mixing my style and trends to make a look truly my own is my favorite thing to do!”

View more pics here:

 

Thanks Ambre! I love your outerwear collection!

To learn more about this Bombshell visit her Instagram and website

 

What do you think?

 

What do you think of Ambre from Texas?

 
pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Charise W

Wait! There's More!

The Fashion Bombshell of the Week Is… Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Kiera from Brooklyn Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yolande from New York Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Yvonne from Atlanta Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kiersten from Philadelphia

  • Instagram

    • Shares