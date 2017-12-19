Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sarah from Nigeria

Happy Tuesday!
Today’s Bombshell is Sasha from Nigeria.
She writes, “I describe my style as modest, classy with retro feels.”
“I take a lot of inspiration from different eras and 90’s sitcoms like a different World, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, etc. I love all things retro looking and that means scarfs, prints, and lots more prints.”
“I believe one can be fully covered but still fly always.”
View more looks below:
So chic, yet eclectic! I love how you mix your prints.
Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @princessaudu or her website princessaudu.com.
What do you think?
