Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Sarah from Nigeria

Today’s Bombshell is Sasha from Nigeria.

She writes, “I describe my style as modest, classy with retro feels.”

“I take a lot of inspiration from different eras and 90’s sitcoms like a different World, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, etc. I love all things retro looking and that means scarfs, prints, and lots more prints.”

“I believe one can be fully covered but still fly always.”

So chic, yet eclectic! I love how you mix your prints.

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @princessaudu or her website princessaudu.com.

