Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Diane Living in Malaysia

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Diane Conquest is born a fashionista who travels all over the world.

“My style is very versatile!”

“I’m constantly evolving…grown woman style, but I also do simple more casual tee-shirts and jeans looks. I like my style to reflect who I am or who I want to become.”

“My travels taught me not to put people in a box so it’s about flexibility, versatility, creativity, and originality. I do not shy away from prints and colors. In my opinion, Fashion is never vain because it actually has the power to bring change and new ideas to life.”

“I also like to discover new designers and share their work with my followers. Where I live, I hardly have access to Black designers but one of my dreams is to one work with young Black designers.”

