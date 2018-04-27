Fashion Bomber of the Week: Marcus from Brooklyn

Happy Friday!

Meet our Fashion Bomber of the Week is Marcus from Brooklyn.

He writes, “I would say that my style is a bit eclectic, a bit eccentric & very experienced. It’s honest. I like to have fun & experiment. If it feels right, I’m going for it. My style doesn’t rely on trends or brand names. I believe that the look is always more important than the labels. My goal is always to be well-dressed & well-put-together. I’m a canvas in human form. My style is the art.”

View more looks below:

Nice! Dope street style looks!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @marcus_laquan.

What do you think?

What do you think of Marcus from Brooklyn? HOT! HE’S A BOMBER! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBER SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.