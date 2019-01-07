Fashion Bomber of the Day: Tae from North Carolina

Happy Monday!

Get into our Fashion Bomber of the day. Behold, Tae from Winston Salem, NC.

Such edgy and sleek style. Love it!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @badboytae.

What do you think?

What do you think of Tae from NC?

 
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

