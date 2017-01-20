Fashion Bomber of the Day: Joshua from DC

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the Day is Joshua from DC:

He writes, “I hope to have my own men’s suit line very soon.”

“I would label my style as a classic gentleman with a hint of trend.”

More here:

Joshua, you’re a natural Dapper Dan, I love how you make your suits look so casual!

For more on Joshua’s style check out his Instagram @browns_blue.

