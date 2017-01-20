Fashion Bomber of the Day: Joshua from DC

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the Day is Joshua from DC:

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-joshua-from-dc-1

He writes, “I hope to have my own men’s suit line very soon.”

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-joshua-from-dc-7

“I would label my style as a classic gentleman with a hint of trend.”

More here:

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-joshua-from-dc-2

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-joshua-from-dc-6

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-joshua-from-dc-9

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-joshua-from-dc-8

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-joshua-from-dc-3

fashion-bomber-of-the-day-joshua-from-dc-4

Joshua, you’re a natural Dapper Dan, I love how you make your suits look so casual!

For more on Joshua’s style check out his Instagram @browns_blue.

Fashion Bomber of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Tysha White

Wait! There's More!

laquarius from mississippiFashion Bomber of the Day: LaQuarius from Mississippi kadrie 7Fashion Bomber of the Day: Kadrie from Maryland David-from-Brooklyn-Bomber-1Fashion Bomber of the Day: David from Brooklyn Adrian-from-chicago-2-e1467932986826-667x1000Fashion Bomber of the Day: Adrian from Houston fashion-bomber-of-the-day-ranz-from-la-3Fashion Bomber of the Day: Ranz from LA

  • Instagram

    • Shares