Fashion Bomber of the Day: David from Virginia Beach

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is David from Virginia Beach, who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY.

He writes, “If I could describe my style, it would be minimalism meets high-end street. I love pairing a runway piece with casual staples, but it’s less about a particular look and more about how the pieces compliment each other. I usually go with the fundamentals: a pair of limited or unique footwear, a well-fitting pant, and a good jacket.”

“It’s not all about labels, but certain brands just get me. Dior, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Neil Barrett, and Haider Ackermann are my top five. I enjoy mixing brands and wearing a variety of them at the same time. However, If a piece speaks to me, the brand doesn’t really matter. It just has to feel right.”

Dope style! I’m diggin’ the smooth and streetwear aesthetics.

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @dayvid.j

