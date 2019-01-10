Fashion Bomber of the Day: Darron from LA

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s  stylish Fashion Bomber of the day is Darron from LA.

He writes, “My style ranges from comfortable chic streetwear like sweats and sneakers, to high-end suits, Windsor knots ties, and wing-tipped lace ups; always with a keen focus on fit, tailoring, comfort, and my personal expression of manhood. Having lived and studied in Europe, I think I’ve been influenced by other cultures as well.”

Suave with street style flavor. Love it!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @beauderon.

