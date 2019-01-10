Fashion Bomber of the Day: Darron from LA

Happy Friday Eve!

Today’s stylish Fashion Bomber of the day is Darron from LA.

He writes, “My style ranges from comfortable chic streetwear like sweats and sneakers, to high-end suits, Windsor knots ties, and wing-tipped lace ups; always with a keen focus on fit, tailoring, comfort, and my personal expression of manhood. Having lived and studied in Europe, I think I’ve been influenced by other cultures as well.”

View more looks below!

Suave with street style flavor. Love it!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @beauderon.

What do you think?

What do you think of Darron from LA? HOT! HE’S A BOMBER! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBER SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.