Fashion Bomber of the Day: Re’chard from Baltimore

Today’s Bomber of the Day was crowned earlier this week as our #FashionBombMan on @fashionbombmen. Now he deserves a second shoutout because his style is that Bomb! Behold, Re’chard from Baltimore, MD, who currently resides in Washington, D.C.

He writes, “My day to day style would be spontaneous because I never know how I’m feeling that day.”

“Also original, sometimes “loud” and confident. I like to think being different is always my goal and standing out no matter where I go.”

Such fascinating style! Very edgy and fun!

