Fashion Bomber of the Day: Elijah from New Jersey

Today’s Bomber is a talented actor with sensational swag. Behold, Elijah from Jackson Township, New Jersey.

He writes, “I love the Innovation, and opportunity that fashion brings to be diverse and ambitiously unique.”

“I love how through fashion I’m able to establish my own identity, and that perspective alone most definitely influences my style.”

Awesome style Elijah! You are a true gem with many talents, including fashion!

To learn more about this Bomber visit his Instagram @elijahboothe.

