Fashion Bomber of the Day: Bruce and Glen From New York

Today’s Bombers are full of vibrancy. Meet Bruce and Glen from New York.

They write, “We are identical twins and we love complementing outfits.”

“Our style is colorful and usually full of pattern. We think fashion should be fun and our style reflects that!”

“We are fashion designers and Pastors at @therockchurchmanhattan!”

To find out more on Bruce and Glen visit their Instagram @bruceglen and website Bruceglen.com.

