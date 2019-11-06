Fashion Bomb Movie Night: Queen & Slim Styles in Gucci x Dapper Dan, Sean John and More, Styled by Shiona Turini

Last night, I was invited to a preview screening of Queen & Slim, a film written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas that follows two individuals (Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner Smith) whose blind date takes a drastic turn after they mistakenly kill a cop, and go on the run.

The modern day Bonnie & Clyde x Set it Off mash up is beautifully shot and features a banging soundtrack, vivid cinematography, and amazing costume direction–Shiona Turini styled characters in Gucci x Dapper Dan monogram looks, Sean John velour suits, and bright sparkly pieces. Jodie Turner Smith aka Queen opens the film in a cream on cream look with a suede jacket and ends it in a yellow zebra mini dress and snakeskin boots–Bomb!.

Aside from the visuals, the narrative hits close to home, and seems to bundle up many stories of police brutality against unarmed, innocent victims into one. Queen & Slim, and their heartbreaking demise, mimic the paths of so many unjustly slain by police violence, including Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, and so many others, as Lena revealed during a Q&A after the film.

The movie takes you on a ride, and during the 90 minute journey, you are rooting for Queen & Slim to make it, to evade the cops and get to the promised land. But like so many others, their story ends tragically, which left many in the audience audibly weeping.

Queen & Slim is in theaters November 27th.

Bring some tissues.

Thank me later.