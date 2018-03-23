Fashion Bomb Man of the Week: Romin from D.C.

Happy Friday!

We’ve tallied up the likes to determine that this week’s Fashion Bomb Man is Romin aka @rominandyusa from Washington, D.C.

Romin’s style is giving off some serious minimal, streetwear and casual vibes! Great touch of outerwear and accessories within your looks!

View more looks below:

We see you, Romin!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @rominandyusa.

What do you think?

Images by: @thecreativegentleman