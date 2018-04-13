Fashion Bomb Man of the Week: Maurice from New Jersey

Happy Friday!

Check out our dapper Fashion Bomb Man of the Week! Behold, Maurice aka @averagemo_ from Patterson, NJ.

He writes, “If I had to pick one word to define my style it would be defiant! What makes my style unique is the fact that it’s different but doesn’t change me solely because I have more confidence in myself than I do in the idea of ‘being different.’ I love to piece outfits together that are far from traditional but still very aesthetic. I wear what I want, how I want, with no regard of peoples premature judgments of what it may look like.”

View more looks below:

Okay, we see you! Dope looks!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @averagemo_.

What do you think?

