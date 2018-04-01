Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Santana Ramires

When you mix an adorable style and the most lovable cheeks, you get a cutie that looks something like Santana.

This baby boy keeps his outfits very casual and classic rocking Champion sweatsuits, Burberry threads, and more. He melted our hearts with his adorable face and all the personality he brings to his looks. When we posted Santana on Instagram he sparked up some major baby fever. @gennparis wrote,”He is just too cute for words!” @ladybuggalou added, “Awwwwwwwww!!! Those eyes are just so full of goodness and light!”

Baby boy is just too huggable! Head to @FashionBombKids for your daily dose of cuteness overload!