Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Kiersten from New Jersey

Happy Friday! Meet this week’s Fashion Bomb Kid: Kiersten aka kiersten_rae_kloset from New Jersey!

Kierset is a 2 year-old mini fashionista with a style and personality that is all her own!

Her style is described as “mixture of fun vibrant colors with dresses and big hair bows to street fashion.“

Her mother tells us a little about her process for getting dressed which we found to be completely adorable: “After she is fully dressed she stand in the mirror and say ‘aww pretty’. She loves all things outdoors grabbing her jacket and shoes ready to go. Kiersten brings life to everyone she meets by greeting them with ‘HEYYYYYY’.“

We cannot get enough of Kiersten’s adorable style and personality!

