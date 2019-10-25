Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Jakarii from Washington, DC!

In honor of Convos With Claire DC tomorrow, we have a Fashion Bomb Kid who is from the DC area! This week’s Fashion Bomb Kid is Jakarii (@jakariimother_)!

Jakarii is a one year-old mini fashionista who loves to utilize the streets of DC to express her bomb street style!

Jakarii’s favorite season is Fall as she gets to show off her layer skills with her outfits!

Her favorite accessory is hair bows which she has in almost every color to compliment her looks!

Get into some of her adorable looks below:

