Fashion Bomb Kid Of The Week: Harper from New York

Happy Thursday! Time present yet another stylish mini Bombshell as Fashion Bomb Kid of the week. This week’s Fashion Bomb Kid is: Harper aka @harpsandlowe from New York!

Harper is a three year old kid model and natural hair queen, hailing from Queens, New York. Her personality is a lively one as she is full of life, laughter, and smiles.

Her vibrant personality matches her style as she loves to play around with colorful, frilly dresses. And, she loves to top her looks off with a popping pair of sunglasses.

In addition to her style, we couldn’t get enough of Harper’s thick and beautiful hair which she loves to wear out in a fro in confidence.

We are in love with this Fashion Bomb Kid!

