Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: Cruz Simms from California

Happy Thursday! Representing for our mini Bombers and fashionistos, this week’s Fashion Bomb Kid goes to Cruz Simms aka @king_cruz30 from California!

Cruz Simms is only 1 years old, going on 2 years old, and he is a child influencer that heats up the Instagram feed with his fresh looks! Cruz keeps it fresh with the latest pieces in streetwear and you won’t ever catch him without a pair of sneakers on his feet.

His favorite styling technique is the use of monochromatic pieces in his looks. He loves to match the hues of his looks for an eye-pleasing fit!

Cruz’s go-to pieces are beanies and overalls which he likes to wear together on cooler days!

This cool kid surely has a dope style, but we couldn’t get over how adorable this cutie was! Just look at that smile!

We’re always searching for the next Fashion Bomb Kid! Submit 5-10 different looks of your mini Bomber or Bombshell via DM to @fashionbombkids or simply tag us in your pics for a chance to be our next Fashion Bomb Kid.