We’ve got a Fashion Bomb Kid of the week and little mama is fab! Ava from California is 3 years old and has the most adorable minimalistic style.

We’re obsessed with her cute wardrobe! This baby girl’s parents keeps her outfitted in the cutest ensembles and clearly has a love of prints. Look at that little face! Keep up with her on her mom’s Instagram, @momyewest. See more of her looks below.

Isn’t she the cutest?! Follow @FashionBombKids for more daily excessive cuteness!