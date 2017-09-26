Fashion Bomb Daily x Revolt TV Exclusive: Letoya Luckett by Tyren Redd

Happy Fashion Bomb Daily x Revolt TV Tuesday!
Today we have another exclusive editorial featuring Letoya Luckett.
Photographed by Tyren Redd, the newly enfianced songstress wears looks by Ella Elisque, Meshki, and Native Gem.
Bryon Javar styled Letoya in sultry looks, befitting of a beautiful Bombshell, while Rebekah Alladin worked her makeup magic, and Ray Christopher aka @Hair4Kicks coiffed her hair.
Simple and stunning, this shoot shows Letoya can rock anything from Rayar Jeans to bedazzled Bad Butterfly jumpsuits.
Stay tuned for a clip of our interview, and be sure to tweet #RevoltNow to unlock the full interview!
Letoya Luckett photographed by Tyren Redd for Fashion Bomb Daily x Revolt. Styling by Bryon Javar. Hair by Ray Christopher @Hair4Kicks. Makeup by Rebekah Aladdin. Interview by Claire Sulmers.
Black dress
Pearl earrings: Lioness @lioness_official
Dress: bad butterfly @candicecuoco x @vanessajsimmons
Green look
Duster top and pants: @ellaelisque
Earrings: Native Gem @native_gem
Black and white stripe look
Stripe jacket and pants: I am @iamplusofficial
Top: bad butterfly @candicecuoco x @vanessajsimmons
Earrings: In Real Life @shopinreallifebylmg
Black coat
Black sheer coat: Bad Butterfly @candicecuoco x @vanessajsimmons
Bra and panty: Liviara @liviarausa
Tan look
Bustier: House of CB @houseofcb
Skirt: Meshki @meshkiboutique
Necklace: Gabriel & co @gabrielandco
Jumpsuit Look
Black jump suit: Bad Butterfly @CandiceCuoco x @vanessajsimmons
Earrings: Native Gem @native_gem
Jeans Look:
Blazer: Balmain @Balmain
Jeans: Rayar Jeans @RayarJeans