Fashion Bomb Daily x Revolt TV Exclusive: Letoya Luckett by Tyren Redd

Happy Fashion Bomb Daily x Revolt TV Tuesday!

Today we have another exclusive editorial featuring Letoya Luckett.



Photographed by Tyren Redd, the newly enfianced songstress wears looks by Ella Elisque, Meshki, and Native Gem.



Bryon Javar styled Letoya in sultry looks, befitting of a beautiful Bombshell, while Rebekah Alladin worked her makeup magic, and Ray Christopher aka @Hair4Kicks coiffed her hair.



Simple and stunning, this shoot shows Letoya can rock anything from Rayar Jeans to bedazzled Bad Butterfly jumpsuits.



Stay tuned for a clip of our interview, and be sure to tweet #RevoltNow to unlock the full interview!



What do you think?



Letoya Luckett photographed by Tyren Redd for Fashion Bomb Daily x Revolt. Styling by Bryon Javar. Hair by Ray Christopher @Hair4Kicks. Makeup by Rebekah Aladdin. Interview by Claire Sulmers.



Black dress

Pearl earrings: Lioness @lioness_official

Dress: bad butterfly @candicecuoco x @vanessajsimmons

Green look

Duster top and pants: @ellaelisque

Earrings: Native Gem @native_gem

Black and white stripe look

Stripe jacket and pants: I am @iamplusofficial

Top: bad butterfly @candicecuoco x @vanessajsimmons

Earrings: In Real Life @shopinreallifebylmg

Black coat

Black sheer coat: Bad Butterfly @candicecuoco x @vanessajsimmons

Bra and panty: Liviara @liviarausa

Tan look

Bustier: House of CB @houseofcb

Skirt: Meshki @meshkiboutique

Necklace: Gabriel & co @gabrielandco

Jumpsuit Look

Black jump suit: Bad Butterfly @CandiceCuoco x @vanessajsimmons

Earrings: Native Gem @native_gem

Jeans Look:

Blazer: Balmain @Balmain

Jeans: Rayar Jeans @RayarJeans