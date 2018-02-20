Fashion Bomb Couple: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Wear All Black Designers for NBA All Star Weekend

Between the Black Panther premiere and NBA All Star Weekend in LA, this past weekend was action packed!

After Our Editor In Chief shed light on the lack of black designers worn on the red carpet during the Black Panther premiere , Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade decided to use their powerful platforms for good, and rock only black designers during All Star Weekend!

Union wrote on Instagram, “We need to continue to amplify, uplift & inspire. We need to continue to see ourselves as heroes everyday…on screen & in everyday life. We must tell our stories, share our testimonies & support each other. Each day of #NBAAllStar @dwaynewade & I will ONLY be wearing black designers. This is night #1.”

On the first night of the weekend at Dwyane Wade’s “Shot In The Dark” documentary premiere he wore a Pyer Moss biker jacket, Romeo Hunte button down, Balmain pants and Kanye West x Louis Vuitton sneakers. His wife, Gabrielle opted for a full Laquan Smith look. She rocked a SS18 cardigan and thigh-high meshed boots by the brand. Bomb!

On Day 2, Gabby kept it classy wearing her own designs for her NY&Company line. She snapped a selfie in high waist wide-leg denim pants that sold out in almost every size within hours after her posting paired with a New York & Company x Gabrielle Union white tie waist button down. The black designs didn’t stop there, as she accessorized her looks with a fluff textured purse from Brother Vellies.

Saturday night the actress and athlete continued to bring the heat in all black ensembles. Union rocked a FW17 Sergio Hudson jumpsuit while her husband, Wade complemented her swag in an Adrien Sauvage silk top and jacket, Fear of God pants, and Wollier ‘Cambrian Low’ kicks.

Gabby was all smiles for the annual National Basketball Wives Association luncheon outfitted in a flutter sleeve cold shoulder dress by Cushnie Et Ochs.

On game day, the couple kicked it court side matching in black and white threads. Gabrielle kept it cute in a classic logo Off White dress, a velvet Sergio Hudson duster, feather detailed shoes by Brother Vellies and a FW Style handbag. Dwayne was chill in a Balmain blazer and Fear of God sneakers.

Kudos to them for showing out this weekend and proving that there are in fact black designers who we can support. Which was your favorite look from them?