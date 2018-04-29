Fashion Bomb Couple: Cardi B Glows in a SS18 Tom Ford Dress Alongside Fiancé Offset in Chanel Frames

How cute are these two?! Cardi B was all smiles after performing at the Latin Billboard Awards alongside her fiancé, Offset. The expectant parents looked bomb as usual in their threads. Cardi wore a $8,990 Tom Ford SS18 dress, while Offset hugged her baby bump wearing round Chanel frames.

Cardi’s blush pink gown had ruched details and draped over her belly similar to her custom Siriano dress she wore to unveil her pregnancy. She made a statement with long sequin sleeves and padded shoulders.

There was also a zipper going down the side of the gown. Details!

Cardi is wearing her pregnancy so well and is continuing to make fashion statements, and Offset looked fly as usual! What are your thoughts on their looks?