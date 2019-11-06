Fall 2019 Style Inspiration: A Touch of Neon with a Balmain Blazer, a Neon Captain’s Hat, and Good American Brown Leather Pants by @StyledByJovon_

Fall is here and winter is around the corner but we are still loving neon looks. With the weather turning colder, neon styling has shifted to statement pieces instead of all over bright neon of the summer days.

Look curated by @StyledByJovon_

Shop the above:

The neon captain style hat comes from Amazon

The key piece of the look – the neon blazer is Balmain

Brown leather-look pants are from Khloé Kardashian’s fav Good American which is now sold out but shop the look below:

Bodysuits are a staple and a must-have in every wardrobe. JLux Label have a whole host of different styles. Unfortunately this particular style is sold out. Check out a similar option below.

Cow print have been a surprise animal print favorite this season. Casadei debuted boots and pumps in the print, however most have now sold out. Shop other neon heels:

Finally, the ever-classic, stylish and coveted – YSL Kate bag.

What do you think? Would you rock this look?