Fall 2017 Style Inspiration: 3 Fashion Week Inspired Outfit Ideas

Fashion month is well under way and although things have wrapped up in New York, the shows don’t stop as bloggers, influencers, and celebrities head to London next. With week one of fashion month under our belts, we’ve come up with 3 stylish outfit ideas inspired by some of the season’s chicest trends. Get a few ideas on what to wear with today’s style inspirations.

Opt for street style chic in a printed logo t-shirt paired with a ruffled vinyl mini skirt.

Offset the look in a pair of white pointed-toe ankle booties, a mini messenger bag, silver statement earrings, and a bold red lip.



Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pantsuits are a staple look each fashion week season. Opt for a colorful striped option with a matching blazer and wide leg pants.

Complete the look with a mini fur shoulder bag, black Plexi pumps or embellished velvet flats, and gold jewelry.



Turn on your JavaScript to view content

One of the major trends this season is a boxy check print blazer. To chic up this casual look add textures with a velvet cami paired with distressed denim.

Add the finishing touch to this fashion week look with a block heel ankle boot, a velvet belt bag strapped across your chest, and oversized embellished sunglasses.



Turn on your JavaScript to view content

And there you have it! What do you think of these fashion week inspired looks? What trends are you loving so far from the Spring 2018 shows?