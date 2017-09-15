Fall 2017 Shopping: 5 Leather Jackets Worth Investing In

Fall officially kicks off next week, so leather jackets are all we can think about! We have a few faves in our closets already, but nothing says autumn like a new piece, are we right? Here are five leather jackets worth investing in for Fall:

We’re all about white year-round and this fitted biker-inspired Iro Ashville jacket is super chic.

The combination of the varsity styling and colorful sleeve embroidery on this Doma Leather Varsity Floral Leather piece is sick!

If you can afford Rick Owens, you should always buy a piece from the brand. And if you can’t, you can always save up as his designs are truly wardrobe classics. Buy this Silver Cropped Jacket a size or two larger if you want to layer chunky sweaters underneath it for the coolest days of Fall.

Shearling is the best thing to keep you cozy. So splurge on this Joseph Reversible piece for maximum versatility.

If you’re looking for a black jacket for the season, then you have to get this Printed Leather Biker design from Off-White. No one is doing it like Virgil Abloh right now.

Are you adding to your leather collection this autumn?