The Fab List: 15+ Moments Couples Slayed the Style Game

Celebrity status is one thing, but once a celeb dates another celeb, the status is elevated times ten! Mix in matching ‘fits and a ‘we got this‘ swagger, and you’ve got a major key alert.



Since the ’90s, Victoria and David Beckham were one couple killing the twinning spotlight. Now more recently, star couples are matching on many levels and it seems it’s the ultimate key to commitment.

Take a look at these celebrity couples matching each other’s fly below!

1.Pharrell Williams x Helen Lasichanh

Pharrell and his wife, Helen Lasichanh are never a dull couple when it comes to expressing their unique wardrobe. While in Manchester, the two both wore plaid pants but kept their individuality, with her in red and Skateboard P in green.

2. Kelly Rowland x Tim Witherspoon

Kelly and Tim subtly match their swag, and were spied out recently sporting very similar denim destroyed jeans and a solid top to match.

3. Dwayne Wade x Gabrielle Union

Yes, the Wayde duo was spotted over the weekend during men’s fashion week in Paris, coordinated and looking ever so dapper! For the Thom Browne show, they wore muted grey’s, black and white tones, but still kept their attire funky with a splash of color.

4. Ciara x Russell Wilson

This couple, who recently welcomed a baby girl, were once spotted at the Lanvin, Fall/Winter 2017 show during Paris fashion week decked out in all white from head-to-toe.

5. Selena Gomez x The Weeknd

This new couple took their coordinated looks in a silver metallic direction, mixing in grey and black undertones along with some embroidery.

6. Wiz Khalifa x Izabela Guedes

This couple has been killing the fashion scene unexpectedly, but impressively well. They wore practically all-white while out and about on a date, accessorizing with the flyest mod-60’s inspired shades.

7. Teyana Taylor x Iman Shumpert

This fun loving couple are nearly always twinning. From NYFW fall ’17 to Halloween out-fittings, they know how to do it up! As they enjoyed family time on Easter, they coordinated in muted red tones. Cute!

8. Travis Scott x Kylie Jenner

Another hot new couple on the scene, Travis and Kylie have been almost inseparable and can prove it through their matching outfits. They kept it all black and white as they prepared for DJ Khaled’s new music video.

9. Draya x Orlando Scandrick

Draya and her fiancé Orlando went bold in bright yellow, as they attended the ‘Transformers The Last Knight’ pre-screening on June 21st.

10. Jhené Aiko x Big Sean

This adorable duo always finds a way to match each other’s swag. At the BET Awards on Sunday, they color-coordinated in berry hues and kept it chic, with Sean in velvet and Jhene in a For Restless Sleepers silk chiffon maxi wrap dress.

11. Beyonce x Jay Z



This power couple is iconic for not only their music, but they’ve been twinning since they first started hanging out in 2002. Here, the two match each other’s fly in chic gray suits. What’s not to love?

12. Kim Kardashian West x Kanye West

Kimye know’s how to keep it fashionably coordinated. The two had a date night recently, and both wore brown Yeezy shoes. Kim paired her look with all Black and Kanye mixed and matched with distressed washed jeans, a grey shirt and a black bomber. But while we’re at it, let’s quickly reflect on some of their most infamous twinning ensembles:



They just get it!

13. Remy Ma x Papoose

Remy Ma and husband, Papoose showed out in style at the BET Awards ’17 giving ‘Great Gatsby’ vibes, as they showcased their matching icy blue attire.

14. Zayn Malik x Gigi Hadid

The singer and supermodel couple are another who likes to mirror each other’s looks. Here, they wore similar Tommy Hilfiger tops.

15. Olivia Palermo x Johannes Huebl

When you have a fashionista and German model as partners, you can easily end up matching effortlessly. Here, they wore similar blue toned button downs paired with lime green colored flats. Chic!

16. Gucci Mane x Keyshia Kai’oir



What couple piece could be complete without the Wopsters? Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kai’oir kept it firey for a club appearance in red accented ensembles. They’re never afraid to stand out in a crowd!



What do you think of these couples twinning looks? And whose look is your favorite?

Images courtesy of: MTO News, Upscalehype, Footwearnews, Vogue, Upscalehype