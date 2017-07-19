Event Alert: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Washington D.C. Sponsored by Urban Skin RX, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Cantu!

Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter’s next stop will be Washington, D.C.!
The DMV fun goes down on Sunday, July 30th from 3-6pm at the Wonderbread Factory located at 641 South Street NW, Washington D.C. 20001 . Join us for drinks, bites, and a fun and informative panel moderated by Chey Parker, featuring Tamara Hush Lee, Ayo Thomas, Sunni and the City, Malik Jarrett, Ty Hunter, and yours truly!
Get more information and tickets at CWCTYDC.eventbrite.com.
See you then!
*This event is sponsored by Cantu Beauty, Urban Skin RX, Rayar Jeans, and Dare to Have Hair.
Want to be a vendor or sponsor? Email events@fashionbombdaily.com!
