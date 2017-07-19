Event Alert: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Washington D.C. Sponsored by Urban Skin RX, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Cantu!

Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter’s next stop will be Washington, D.C.!

The DMV fun goes down on Sunday, July 30th from 3-6pm at the Wonderbread Factory located at 641 South Street NW, Washington D.C. 20001 . Join us for drinks, bites, and a fun and informative panel moderated by Chey Parker, featuring Tamara Hush Lee, Ayo Thomas, Sunni and the City, Malik Jarrett, Ty Hunter, and yours truly!
Get more information and tickets at CWCTYDC.eventbrite.com.
See you then!
*This event is sponsored by Cantu Beauty, Urban Skin RX, Rayar Jeans, and Dare to Have Hair.
Want to be a vendor or sponsor? Email events@fashionbombdaily.com!

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Announcement: Conversations with Claire Bomb Life Book Tour Philly and New York featuring Mina Say What and June Ambrose! On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire San Francisco Featuring Nikki Blades, Tyranny Allen, Kenya Boddie, and Durell Coleman Claire’s Life: Martini & Rossi’s #TerrazzaMartini Event at the Monarch Hotel Rooftop Fashion Bomb TV: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter LA, Sponsored by Toyota Event Alerts: Sheen Magazine’s Legendary Weekend, Conversations with Claire Atlanta and Boston, and Cocktails with Claire New York and Houston!

  • Instagram

    • Shares