Evelyn Lozada is Date Night Ready in her Black Fitted Matching Top & Skirt by Fashion Nova

Fashion is our passion! Fashion Bomb Daily loves our fan base! Let us know what you want to see more of, go to http://www.fashionbombdaily.com and respond to our articles in the comment section! We want to here from you! Thank you for your feedback! Celebrities and many others continue to “rock with” Fashion Nova. The brand is constantly on the rise. What are some of your other favorite go to brands? Check out & shop some of our other must haves for the season also on http://www.fashionbombdailyshop.

Today’s trending topic for Tuesday goes to Evelyn Lozada, the fashionable favorite of “The Basketball Wives,” was spotted in a cute black matching skirt & top ensemble by http://www.fashionnova.com. The oufit adorned cream colored button accents near the shoulder and side of the skirt. Her jewelry in gold complimented the look along with hair pulled back with a center part into a simple bun. What do you think of her style?Get this adorable little number and your next “date night” attire on their website at http://www.fashionnova.com.