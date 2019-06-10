Elegance With Scents Are Provided for Convos With Claire Atlanta Vendor: Maison Noir!

Written By: Jennet Jusu| (@thejusuquench)

Convos with Claire Atlanta is this upcoming Saturday, June 15th, followed by a pop up shop on Sunday, June 16th! Get your tickets at CWCATL.eventbrite.com. Come on Sunday June 16th to sip Deleon cocktails, listen to beats by DJ Just for Kicks, and shop the brand below:



Alarm your senses in the most pleasant way possible with Maison Noir scented candles! Bombshells and Bombers we know you like to look good, and of course smell good, so let’s make even more sensible choices. As much as we find it important to have a signature scent, it’s a no brainer when it comes to Maison Noir’s products to get the job done! They provide a wide variance for any place of choice.

Ranging from smooth and elegant blends of florals, infused essential oils and even some with salty highlights; it’s certified aromatherapy at your fingertips. Maison Noir candles have a burn time of up to 60 hours, too! You can’t go wrong with a product that takes the beautiful scents of nature, and provide it for you with a steal of prices ranging from $27-$45. Find any scent that will appeal to you the most here , while you await CWC pop up shop June 16th!

