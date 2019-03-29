EJ Johnson Turns Heads in $1,790 Balenciaga Print Turquoise Dress

Balenciaga took fashion by storm the past few seasons. From Michelle Obama’s gold thigh high boots, to their adored long logo print, soft sweaters for fall & winter, Fashion Bombers are obsessed with this glamorous brand trend.
Fashion Bomb Daily recently spotted our fashion guru EJ Johnson in the fabulous fabrics for the 2nd Annual Freedom Form Summit in Los Angeles.
EJ wore a blue/torquiose colored form fitting, sleeveless knit sweater dress with a thigh high slit, to perfection. He paired the look with black ankle booties. Purchase his look at here.
Would you rock it?