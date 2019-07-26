Draya Michele is a Vision in Her White Ribbed Tank Top Fashion Nova Fitted Dress

Happy summer fashion lovers! We love your summer styles! Keep it up! It’s been a scorcher all across the globe. Yet thanks to some of our favorite brands such as Fashion Nova, they help to keep everyone’s wardrobe cool, calm and collective for both men and women with great short sets, light denim, mini dresses and other trendy looks for the season.
Take a look at one of our favorite style celebrities, Draya Michele. We spotted her in a white, ribbed fitted dress by the chic brand. She paired the look effortlessly with black, scrappy Gucci heels, perfectly decorated with white stiching. Her slicked back dark hair totally necessary, a timeless trend excellent for summer to compliment her look. Shop her fashion find now on http://www.fashionnova.com . Show us how your rock your favorite summer styles using the hashtag #fashionbombdaily.