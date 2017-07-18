On the Scene: Disney’s D23 Expo 2017 with Oprah Winfrey, Ava Duvernay in Prada, Mindy Kaling in Christian Siriano, and More!

The stars were certainly out for this weekend’s D23 Expo 2017! Films like A Wrinkle In Time and Black Panther were promoted at the event, thus some of our favorite stylish actresses and actors made an appearance.

Let’s get into the expo’s looks!

Queen Mother Oprah Winfrey gave some flair to all-white ensemble with grey accents. I live for her!

Ava Duvernay went bold in a printed Prada dress. Her style is always on point.

Mindy Kaling stuck to a classic black and white palette, slipping on a curve-hugging Christian Siriano frock. He makes the best dresses!

It was all about florals for Anika Noni Rose in a one-shoulder $695 Cinq à Sept Goldie Dress in the timeless pattern. This was fab.

Mr. Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, kept it simple in a t-shirt, denim, and low-top kicks. I cannot wait to see this film!

Storm Reid flexed her growing style muscles in Chloe. I’ve got my eye on this beauty.

Who had your favorite look at the expo?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

