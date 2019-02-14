Designer You Should Know: Aisha McShaw’s Fall Winter 2019 Collection

Last night, Aisha McShaw showed her latest Fall/Winter 2019 collection to a well curated selection of fashionistas at Prince George Ballroom.



McShaw is a designer, yes, but she is also a socialite and a girl about town. Her collection speaks to women like her, who must look polished for fashionable meetings, then switch into gowns or cocktail dresses for galas or chic parties.





Sticking to a regal purple, wine, and green color palette, mixed with neutrals, Aisha offered tailored suits, form fitting dresses and chic sets for the daytime.





For evening, she offered velvet jumpsuits, flowing gowns, and the cutest cocktails with backless designs.





Plays with textures added unexpected flair. My favorites were the feathered hemmed dresses and pants.





Love it? Read more at AishaMcshaw.com.

Images: Justin Cohen