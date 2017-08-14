Designer Spotlight: Luxe Protocol Offers Stylish, Affordable, Work Ready Pieces

Bomb brand Luxe Protocol offers office ready basics with fun twists and alluring silhouettes.

A few of our favorites? Their Nudist D Ring Khaki Trench, Monochrome Cape Blazer, and Off the Shoulder Button up:



Prices have the working woman in mind, with pieces ranging from $50-$150.

Purchase all of the above at LuxeProtocol.com.

See anything you like?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

