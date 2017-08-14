Bomb brand Luxe Protocol offers office ready basics with fun twists and alluring silhouettes.
A few of our favorites? Their Nudist D Ring Khaki Trench, Monochrome Cape Blazer, and Off the Shoulder Button up:
Prices have the working woman in mind, with pieces ranging from $50-$150.
Purchase all of the above at LuxeProtocol.com.
See anything you like?
Designer Spotlight: Luxe Protocol Offers Stylish, Affordable, Work Ready Pieces
