Custo Barcelona’s Colorful Presentation on the Runway for the SS20 Collection ‘Wet Paint’

Custo Dalmau, with his keen eye for details, has managed to transcend his SS20 collection to reflect the modern woman who makes statements within her wardrobe like no other. Aside from the sweet patterning and explosive colors to magnify each look, this collection is for the domineering, sexy and fiery woman; let the record show she’s anything but average.



It’s to note the designer opted to bring forth individuality and strength through his pieces. Custo Barcelona showcases extremity with desirable spice to properly accredit true Spanish flare.

From geometrical cutting, sharp lines and fun fringe accents, we’re presented a cross between playful and experimental. The most jaw-dropping detail that’s so pleasing to the eye is the jacquards and how Dalmau managed to insinuate a figure through proper styling and figure hugging choices of textures, designs, and colors of choices. This is definitely a collection like no other! What say you, Bombers and Bombshells? Comment your thoughts!



Photos Courtesy of: Custo Barcelona