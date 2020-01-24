Countdown to the Grammy Awards This Sunday, January 26th 2020: Our Top 5 Grammy Fashion Moments including JLo in Versace, Cardi B in Mugler, and More

The Grammy Awards are going down this Sunday, January 26th and we’ll be covering every single look on Instagram @FashionBombDaily! And while the Met Gala always brings the style, The Grammys are a pretty big day for Fashion! Stars come out to stun in scintillating gowns.

In celebration, behold some of our favorite fashionable Grammy Awards red carpet moments:

1. Jennifer Lopez in Versace, Grammys 2000

Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Kirby Lee/WireImage)

The world certainly seemed to stop and stare when J. Lo wore a barely there, navel baring jungle printed dress to the 2000 Grammys. The chiffon dress was so jaw droppingly daring yet unabashedly alluring that it quickly became a viral sensation, so much so that Versace reintroduced the dress for the 20th anniversary of garment, with J. Lo strutting the Fall 2020 runway as if she didn’t miss a beat.

Now, Versace has certainly wisened up, offering the dress for those looking to get the look. Get versions of this iconic fashion piece at NeimanMarcus.com for $6,825 for the Maxi dress and swimsuit, and $9,795 for the exact runway replica.

2. Cardi B in Thierry Mugler, Grammys 2019

As we can see, the Grammys red carpet is an opportunity for artists to make a serious style statement. Cardi B did just that in a Mugler archival piece that had her emerging from an oyster shell, resplendent in pearls.

Cardi B is relatively new to the game, but she already has one of the most iconic looks the Grammys has ever seen. Do you agree?

3. Toni Braxton in Richard Tyler Spring 2001 Couture, Grammys 2001

While Robin Givhan called Toni Braxton’s barely there Richard Tyler Spring 2001 couture gown “Butt Ugly,” we call it white hot. If you got it, flaunt it, and Toni Braxton has consistently been proof of that. As J. Lo displayed, the Grammys are the time to be daring, nearly naked dresses and all. Even almost 19 years later, Ms. Braxton has still got it, and we’re not mad!

Toni Braxton in Elie Madi, Grammys 2019

We can’t wait to see what she wears this year!

4. Rihanna in Giambattista Valli, Grammys 2015

While Rihanna has had many memorable Grammys looks, her Giambattista Valli couture number was one for the books. The sheer volume of the frock, the beautiful color, and her gorgeous face made this a stand out look for us. Hmm…do we think Queen Rih will bless us with her presence for 2020?

5. Beyonce in Michael Costello, Grammys 2014

Beyonce is another Bombshell who has slayed many Grammy red carpets (and performances). Her figure hugging Michael Costello white lace gown was one of our favorites. It fit her perfectly, and we loved her ‘messy bob’ which set a hair trend for Bombshells for years to come.

We also loved that is was such a watershed for Fashion Bomb Daily Designer of the Year Michael Costello, who credits stylist Ty Hunter for outfitting Queen Carter in the lovely look. It was bomb!

And that does it!

Which Grammy looks were your favorite? And who are you excited to see this Sunday?

