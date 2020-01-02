Countdown to the Golden Globes 2020 on January 5th! Claire Sulmers will be Attending as a Guest of Moët & Chandon + Learn About Their Philanthropic “Toast for a Cause” Initiative

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on NBC, Sunday, January 5th at 8pm ET/5PT. The meritorious ceremony & it’s awards are “bestowed by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, beginning in January 1944,[1] recognizing excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.”

Fashion Bomb Daily’s esteemed EIC, Claire Sulmers is honored to attend the high profile event as a special guest of Moet. As we count down to the Golden Globes, make sure you turn on your post notifications early with Fashion Bomb Daily on Instagram for the best of the celebrity fashion and couture attire that will be sure to make memorable style statements.

EIC of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers

Moët & Chandon, is celebrating it’s 11th anniversary this year. “The champagne of success and glamour since 1743, is also proud to be celebrating its 29th anniversary as the official Champagne of the Annual Golden Globes, with it’s perfect “philanthropic initiative called “Toast for a Cause.”

The program is a mainstay on the Golden Globe red carpet, and is widely known by Hollywood society. “The pairing of the world’s most loved Champagne with Hollywood’s most exciting celebration has proven to be a perfect pairing year after year.”

Moet & Chandon

Known as the “Champagne of Cinema,” Moet & Chandon invites Golden Globe nominees each year to raise a toast to support their favorite charities with Moet Minis. Moët donates $1,000 in the nominee’s name to their charity of choice for every toast raised. What a clever and stylish way to give back to the community!

